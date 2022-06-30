 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 30 June 2022

v0.5.1.6

Build 9037806

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have made improvements in physics performance and memory management. Frames should now process 2 to 4ms faster.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the keg on the beer taps to not be displayed correctly.
  • We have fixed a bug that occurred when the player went to sleep and had an item selected in decoration mode.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the tavern floor worker's arm to stay on the table if he was fired while cleaning.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused a player to freeze if the player was cleaning at 3am when he falls asleep.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the progress bar to be displayed incorrectly when the player was behind a door.
