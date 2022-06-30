- We have made improvements in physics performance and memory management. Frames should now process 2 to 4ms faster.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the keg on the beer taps to not be displayed correctly.
- We have fixed a bug that occurred when the player went to sleep and had an item selected in decoration mode.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the tavern floor worker's arm to stay on the table if he was fired while cleaning.
- We have fixed a bug that caused a player to freeze if the player was cleaning at 3am when he falls asleep.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the progress bar to be displayed incorrectly when the player was behind a door.
Travellers Rest update for 30 June 2022
v0.5.1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
