Early Access Release #26 (Version: 0.9.8216.17456)

New Functionality:
- Cruisers, Battleships, and Carriers can repair some damage each turn spent idle in a naval base, if there are sufficient troop replacements to re-crew the ship to a full complement.
Tuning
- Increased USSR Food production
- Decreased aircraft air-to-ground damage
Changes:
- Changed USSR map color to a less-bright red to make it less harsh on the eyes and provide better contrast for its units and movement arrows. Old, saved games will use old colors.
Bug Fixes:
- Some newly created units were not created with full supply reserves.
- Enemy units were left stranded in enemy territory when minor country surrenders.
- Fixed bug introduced that caused Finnish Winter War not to fire.
- Submarines attacking troop transports weren't using torpedoes in their attacks
- Cruisers and battleships weren't firing guns properly in specific rounds of battle as intended
- Fixed a number of map connectivity issues that allowed/prevented movement incorrectly. All known errors have been corrected.
- Total AA Guns on Statistics Report was incorrect
- Convoy/Transports losses on Statistics Report was incorrect
- Loaded transports couldn't move to non-adjacent sea region destination directly. They had to click on each region in path.
- Fixed bug with UK not detecting Germany/Italian ships prior to Pearl Harbor
Changed files in this update