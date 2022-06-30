 Skip to content

Destiny of the World update for 30 June 2022

Early Access Release #26 (Version: 0.9.8216.17456)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Functionality:

  • Cruisers, Battleships, and Carriers can repair some damage each turn spent idle in a naval base, if there are sufficient troop replacements to re-crew the ship to a full complement.

Tuning

  • Increased USSR Food production
  • Decreased aircraft air-to-ground damage

Changes:

  • Changed USSR map color to a less-bright red to make it less harsh on the eyes and provide better contrast for its units and movement arrows. Old, saved games will use old colors.

Bug Fixes:

  • Some newly created units were not created with full supply reserves.
  • Enemy units were left stranded in enemy territory when minor country surrenders.
  • Fixed bug introduced that caused Finnish Winter War not to fire.
  • Submarines attacking troop transports weren't using torpedoes in their attacks
  • Cruisers and battleships weren't firing guns properly in specific rounds of battle as intended
  • Fixed a number of map connectivity issues that allowed/prevented movement incorrectly. All known errors have been corrected.
  • Total AA Guns on Statistics Report was incorrect
  • Convoy/Transports losses on Statistics Report was incorrect
  • Loaded transports couldn't move to non-adjacent sea region destination directly. They had to click on each region in path.
  • Fixed bug with UK not detecting Germany/Italian ships prior to Pearl Harbor
