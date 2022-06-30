 Skip to content

Fabled Lands update for 30 June 2022

Version 1.0.6 is live!

Build 9037147

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Incremented version to 1.0.6

  • Updated behaviour for loot chest with loot counter; greyed out artefacts will no longer trigger the artefact warning pop-up.
  • Fixed triggering a quest failure when freeing up space in your backpack for a quest item not yet looted.
  • Fixed a quest marker error which caused an empty Quest Log.
  • Fixed passive bonus for ability and luck rolls not being cleared when interrupting the roll with a teleportation item.
  • Fixed save/load on vampire bats treasure luck roll causing a story crash.
  • Fixed typo in High King's Tomb.

