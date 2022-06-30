Version 1.0.6 is live!

Incremented version to 1.0.6
- Updated behaviour for loot chest with loot counter; greyed out artefacts will no longer trigger the artefact warning pop-up.
- Fixed triggering a quest failure when freeing up space in your backpack for a quest item not yet looted.
- Fixed a quest marker error which caused an empty Quest Log.
- Fixed passive bonus for ability and luck rolls not being cleared when interrupting the roll with a teleportation item.
- Fixed save/load on vampire bats treasure luck roll causing a story crash.
- Fixed typo in High King's Tomb.
