Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 30 June 2022

Update notes for June 30th

Build 9037106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fixed the washed out look in the mission select screen
  • Redeisgned Inventory to be easier to use
  • Improved tutorial at Mission 1 putting the statues on the pedestal puzzle
  • Improved last Mission 1 puzzle that the grates need to be used
  • Fixed rocks that followers could walk through
  • Fixed characters not reviving when going to the last checkpoint for indoor missions
  • Stopped horses from galloping in the base camp mission select
  • Slowed down the boats in the title screen
  • Minor UI improvements
  • Added/improved sparkles to things you can pick up
  • Set better defaults for the graphics settings

