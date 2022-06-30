Update notes for June 30th

Changes:
- Fixed the washed out look in the mission select screen
- Redeisgned Inventory to be easier to use
- Improved tutorial at Mission 1 putting the statues on the pedestal puzzle
- Improved last Mission 1 puzzle that the grates need to be used
- Fixed rocks that followers could walk through
- Fixed characters not reviving when going to the last checkpoint for indoor missions
- Stopped horses from galloping in the base camp mission select
- Slowed down the boats in the title screen
- Minor UI improvements
- Added/improved sparkles to things you can pick up
- Set better defaults for the graphics settings
Changed files in this update