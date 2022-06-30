 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 30 June 2022

[Ver 0.2.06300] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 9036595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed a bug that the names of some dungeons were not displayed. (English version only)
  • Fixes to prevent one-sided paralysis from continuing due to skills that inflict paralysis at the same time as the attack.
  • Decreased the duration turn of some skill-induced abnormal states.
  • Modified the ease of reputation change when moving from one floor to another to be a little more gradual.
  • Adjusted the volume of BGM in some dungeons.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link