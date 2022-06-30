[Ver 0.2.06300] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed a bug that the names of some dungeons were not displayed. (English version only)
- Fixes to prevent one-sided paralysis from continuing due to skills that inflict paralysis at the same time as the attack.
- Decreased the duration turn of some skill-induced abnormal states.
- Modified the ease of reputation change when moving from one floor to another to be a little more gradual.
- Adjusted the volume of BGM in some dungeons.
Changed files in this update