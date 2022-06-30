 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Youmandriver update for 30 June 2022

Update 1.22 30 June 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9036312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Comfort, Security and VIP customers status updated to be immediately linked to how you are driving

  • Auto blip enhanced for sequential qearbox

  • Basic gamepad Buttons label used

  • Input mapping, FFB loss & control device loss issues solved

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link