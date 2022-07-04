 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blood of Titans update for 4 July 2022

Update 07/04/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9035950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. Added a new game mode "Trials".
  1. Added a check for available map images when generating a list of daily tasks.
  • If the player has all the skins, the daily quest to launch the Altar of Illusions will not be issued.
  1. Fixed a bug where spells in the game mode "Blitz Tournament" did not adapt to opponents.
  2. Fixed a bug with the game freezing when buying spells in the Blitz Tournament game mode.
  3. The interaction error of the cards "Sun Wukong" and "Sparkling Needletail" has been fixed.
  • Ability "GrandMaster" works as described.
  1. Fixed various localization bugs.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link