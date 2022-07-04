Update 07/04/2022

1. Added a new game mode "Trials".
- Added a check for available map images when generating a list of daily tasks.
- If the player has all the skins, the daily quest to launch the Altar of Illusions will not be issued.
- Fixed a bug where spells in the game mode "Blitz Tournament" did not adapt to opponents.
- Fixed a bug with the game freezing when buying spells in the Blitz Tournament game mode.
- The interaction error of the cards "Sun Wukong" and "Sparkling Needletail" has been fixed.
- Ability "GrandMaster" works as described.
- Fixed various localization bugs.
