Small patch and technical update

Small patch will be deployed today.
Structural damage improvements.
- In the previous patch we have changed how speed debuff on low structure works - Ships slow down when they take water (not artificially just because they have low structure)
- Ships taking water will lose rudder turning gradually depending on level of water taken
- Ships taking water will lose Yard power (ability to turn on yards) depending on level of water taken
- St Kitts pump bonus lowered from 200% to 125% (with 180% buff you pump out all water taken). It will still be good but will not provide invulnerability to sinking.
Gun differences.
- Low caliber guns Splinter damage will be lowered.
- Low caliber guns hitpoints and thickness of carriage will be decreased
- High caliber guns splinter damage will be increased
- High caliber guns hitpoints and thickness will be increased
Other changes
- OW speed will be increased.
- Patrol thresholds will be lowered due to lower HP of ships participating in patrols
Still remains to be fixed
- Sailing on 0 structure - we need to start taking water earlier - as currently due to speed influence on water taken you can still find speed where you can sail on low structure without any water - maybe its a good thing as it increases chance to survive in the new damage model.
- Very high speeds - high speeds are caused by the change in wind model. You can now push your ship faster if you use manual sail properly setting sail better than autoskipper. But it increased speeds across the board to somewhat unrealistic numbers (19 knots for speed fitted ships. This will be adapted next week.
- Solo or small group bots - due to changes to damage model number of solo or small group NPCs should be increased
- Long gun penetration increasing with distance will be removed. They will provide universally good (same) penetration across all distances.
