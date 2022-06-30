 Skip to content

Immortal Life update for 30 June 2022

Alpha Branch Update 0.4.58

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixed

  • Fixed a bug that would crash the game when you plant Soulgrass
  • Fixed a bug that would crash the game when you go to sleep
  • Fixed a bug that would let you duplicate items
  • Fixed a bug that would crash the game when you try to move the Silkworm house or Archive-it
  • Fixed a bug that would crash the game when you go to the front door of Silkworm house after you collect the crops
  • Fixed a bug that would crash the game from the Silkworm System
  • Fixed a bug that Fermentation Jar has no hitbox
  • Fixed a bug that shows up wrong info in the Silkworm system.
  • Localization Update for the Old Content

Optimization

  • Add some new descriptions for the Mulberry Leaf feeding menu
  • NPC won’t interact with you when they are teleporting
  • Add more icons for Outfit

