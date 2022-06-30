Alpha Branch Update 0.4.58

Bug Fixed
- Fixed a bug that would crash the game when you plant Soulgrass
- Fixed a bug that would crash the game when you go to sleep
- Fixed a bug that would let you duplicate items
- Fixed a bug that would crash the game when you try to move the Silkworm house or Archive-it
- Fixed a bug that would crash the game when you go to the front door of Silkworm house after you collect the crops
- Fixed a bug that would crash the game from the Silkworm System
- Fixed a bug that Fermentation Jar has no hitbox
- Fixed a bug that shows up wrong info in the Silkworm system.
- Localization Update for the Old Content
Optimization
- Add some new descriptions for the Mulberry Leaf feeding menu
- NPC won’t interact with you when they are teleporting
- Add more icons for Outfit
Changed depots in test branch