Build 89 ; SubBuild 2022.6.30

New Features :
- Training Club : can easily import players from the World Tour Base from Training Club -> Character Sheet
- Training Club : can save an unlimited amount of players
- Match : you can now define the number of games in the last set (for human matches), as well as the number of points of the last set tie break (if any)
Changes :
- World Tour : for women, changed PremierM to TET1000, Premier5 to TET900, Premier to TET500 & International to TE250
- Strike : the slice was lowering too much the difficulty of very difficult balls
- Strike : cannot hit a too strong slice anymore when taking the ball very early after the bounce
- Strike : it's now much harder to return a serve (or a smash) very early after the bounce
Bug Fixes :
- Hiring Players : there often were too few doubles specialists in the Hire screen
- Strike : the lob could lead to some crazy balls when hit on a too difficult ball
- AI : the CPU was never doing the Sorry gesture and was doing too many Cheering fist & Raging pump gestures
- Menus : sometimes the menus can totally fail and display "0" everywhere ; it may be fixed now, but I'm not 100% sure :fear:
- Controller (only on the Steam version) : when unplugging & replugging your controller (or when playing with Steam Input on) the game could think a controller wasn't plugged in anymore, which was leading to an incorrect "no controller connected" label in the Settings -> Controls panel
Changed files in this update