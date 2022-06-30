Patch 2.08 + 2.08b

v2.08
NEW
- 29 Pins
- 2 codes
- Echo Set
- T Set
- Lotus Set
- Reward Set
- Libra Tier 11 +75% special drops
- Spoil Tier 11 +150% materials
- 7 Crafts
- 1 Zone with 15 enemies (unlocked at Tower q10)
- Lotus Set added to the filter list
- Libra & Spoil autofuse
CHANGES
- Valentines event over
- Map 13 image and name
- Autoprogress will now also change zones
- Catching a slime will now add the pin directly and will show a notification
- Melted Snowman proc% increased from 5 to 10
- Revived Snowman proc% increased from 15 to 20
- Tuning with the burner will trigger Stats Proficiency Achievements
FIXES
- Leaders 'ready to fight' notification on start when all leaders are in cooldown
- Negative Pins values on the Drop Log
- Truncated and decimal values will now be more accurate. Credit to community member Melraidin
- Some typos
- DBM Bill's Palace description
- Fixed Sniper formation critical damage
- Fixed ghost Pins
v2.08b - FIXES PATCH
CHANGES
- Lazy Fuse will not allow to fuse with double click, instead it will boost autofuse speed by 25%
- Kills and M Bags will show on the collection after unlocking the Zone 13
- Changed Water Tool craft description
- Changed Watering Can Pin description
- You will need the Watering Can Pin to start collecting Energy
- Added more info in the Garden
- Adjusted Derium Lord drops
- Valentines Pin description (the pins have no use... for now)
- Spoil and Libra Pins will take bag space now
- Spoil and Libra T11 can now be fused into random support Pins
- Added Echo and T Sets to the possible support Pins obtainable by fusing some top Pins
- Decreased M Bag and M Bag+ drop chance
- Increased 13-6 RCap amount
FIXES
- Lotus Pin after seasoning
- Echo Set collection order
- T Set collection order
- Libra and Spoil T11 Top Tier 'T'
- Derium Lord damage
- Libra and Spoil bonus lost when hit
- Fixed some numbers that were not showing decimal values. They should be now correctly truncated
- Game version in Options
- Now the drop table in the collection will correctly show the Lucky 7 trophy boost
- RCap amount will update after getting some on Zone 13
- RCap and Energy given amount will be the shown in the table instead of always 1
- New crafts will be unlocked also when autoprogress is ON
