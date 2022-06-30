v0.57 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed floor 32 and floor 34 of the ruins
- Fixed a crash caused when a charmed enemy uses a multi attack
- Fixed bazooka showing incorrect damage values
- Fixed some enemy attacks ignoring charmed
- Blood Goblet, Poison Blade, and Fuel Tank will no longer activate when used on enemies immune to their status effects.
- Fixed a crash caused by Buffer.
- New status effects are no longer preserved after battle.
- Clean Slate now properly removes new statuses
- All skills that remove statuses should now work again.
- White overflow should now remove new status effects from monster girls.
- Glare now inflicts Weak instead of Broken
Balance:
- Preserved Amber now preserves up to 5 stacks of useful status effects.
