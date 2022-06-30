 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girl Manager update for 30 June 2022

v0.57 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9033872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed floor 32 and floor 34 of the ruins
  • Fixed a crash caused when a charmed enemy uses a multi attack
  • Fixed bazooka showing incorrect damage values
  • Fixed some enemy attacks ignoring charmed
  • Blood Goblet, Poison Blade, and Fuel Tank will no longer activate when used on enemies immune to their status effects.
  • Fixed a crash caused by Buffer.
  • New status effects are no longer preserved after battle.
  • Clean Slate now properly removes new statuses
  • All skills that remove statuses should now work again.
  • White overflow should now remove new status effects from monster girls.
  • Glare now inflicts Weak instead of Broken

Balance:

  • Preserved Amber now preserves up to 5 stacks of useful status effects.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link