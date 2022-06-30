Dota 2 update for 30 June 2022
ClientVersion 5348
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, English, Korean, Norwegian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Thai, Ukrainian, Czech, Danish, Greek, French, Hungarian, Italian, and Portuguese
English Localization
- game_mode_event_conquest:
- game_mode_event_conquest_desc:
- DOTA_GameMode_Colosseum:
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes