Patch 1.0.7b - Wheels Up - Hotfix 2

Vehicle Wipe
To fix issues with vehicle spawning, all vehicles will be wiped at the start of an already saved game
CHANGES:
- Improvements to hit collision area
- Reduced damage to vehicles
- Flip vehicle control input added to controls page
- Airdrop loot improved
- Re-added slow down time (experimental) game option
- Increased 762 rounds spawn chance
- Airdrop smoke is now red
BUG FIXES:
- Fix for vehicle refuelling/repairing UI staying on screen
- Fix for vehicle spawns
- Fix for buildables UI showing up far away from player
- Additional check for codes, so codes get generated
Changed files in this update