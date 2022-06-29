 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 29 June 2022

Patch 1.0.7b - Wheels Up - Hotfix 2

Patch 1.0.7b - Wheels Up - Hotfix 2 · Build 9032295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vehicle Wipe

To fix issues with vehicle spawning, all vehicles will be wiped at the start of an already saved game

CHANGES:

  • Improvements to hit collision area
  • Reduced damage to vehicles
  • Flip vehicle control input added to controls page
  • Airdrop loot improved
  • Re-added slow down time (experimental) game option
  • Increased 762 rounds spawn chance
  • Airdrop smoke is now red

BUG FIXES:

  • Fix for vehicle refuelling/repairing UI staying on screen
  • Fix for vehicle spawns
  • Fix for buildables UI showing up far away from player
  • Additional check for codes, so codes get generated
