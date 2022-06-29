Several bug fixes and ability to take screenshots
- Fixed an issue where the game could crash if you went to the river encampment with Shane.
- Fixed an issue where it was sometimes possible to try to leave the house, and instead walk around in the dark space without going to the homestead.
- Fixed an issue where two cutscenes would incorrectly trigger on the same night
- Fixed a rare issue where pressing the keys in a very certain combination under specific circumstances could cause a crash when crafting.
- Adds the ability to take Steam screenshots.
Changed files in this update