Veil of Dust: A Homesteading Game update for 29 June 2022

Several bug fixes and ability to take screenshots

Build 9032288

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed an issue where the game could crash if you went to the river encampment with Shane.
  2. Fixed an issue where it was sometimes possible to try to leave the house, and instead walk around in the dark space without going to the homestead.
  3. Fixed an issue where two cutscenes would incorrectly trigger on the same night
  4. Fixed a rare issue where pressing the keys in a very certain combination under specific circumstances could cause a crash when crafting.
  5. Adds the ability to take Steam screenshots.
