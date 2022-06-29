Version 1.0777: New Content/Mechanics!

Thank you for playing Endless Bullet Heaven! Patch notes below:

1.0777 (Content, new mechanics, etc)

Additions:

Added 3 new attacks: "Wrenches", "Uh oh! Legally distinct pipe attack!", "Crow Dive"!

Added a new cosmetic type: Cursor Skins!

Basically, before you could only change the color of your cursor. You can now unlock alternate sprites to be used as the cursor too. You can have a color and a skin equipped at the same time. There are 6 of them currently:

Also added 3 more colored sets of mouse color/croc color on top of this, bringing the total customization items to a total of 24!

New mechanic: Bonus!

You can now occasionally find a gold target in addition to the regular target. Click enough of them and perhaps something cool will happen?

Added 4 new achievements!

Misc Changes:

Small optimizations

Adjusted point shop prices

Added an "Exit Game" button in the main and pause menu; added a "Forfeit Run" button in the pause menu

"Exit Game" closes the entire game; "Forfeit Run" brings you back to the title screen.

If pressed in the pause menu of a run:

"Exit Game" wont save anything; "Forfeit Run" saves scores, spendable points, etc.

Otherwise, "Exit Game" works with how you'd expect and autosaves if used from the main menu

Bullet Crows can now fire some things other than just circle bullets

Nerfed "Bubbles!" -> Less projectiles

Slightly nerfed "Solar Flare" -> Wider spread

Fixed a crash that could happen upon loading saves of certain older versions

Other small changes, fixes, etc

Apologies if this update took a while; I was recovering from a cold shortly after the last update which put me quite behind on time (I'm all better now!)

Still plenty of things to come down the line! As usual, if there's any issues either yell at me (@Dracoraz) on twitter or send an email to dracorazhelp@gmail.com