BrawlQuest 1.0.1 Patchnotes

Rebalancing Ranged Attacks

Ranged attacks have been far too overpowered when levelling, and are the only playstyle worth going for in the end-game. To balance this, we're re-introducing damage falloff.

If an attack is more than 8m away, it will deal 1 damage

If an attack is more than 4m away, it will ignore INT and deal 1-ATK damage

If an attack is more than 2m away, it will deal 1-INT + 1-ATK damage

If an attack is 1m away it will deal ATK + 1-INT damage

This should make playing Mage fairer and make levelling via the kiting of high level mobs less doable.

Classes at low levels

Previously you've been able to visit the Class Enrollment Office and join an Order from Level 1. This remains, but rather than giving you +50 STR/STA/INT it'll now give you +LVL STR/STA/INT. So a Mage at Level 1 will gain +1 INT and +10 INT at Level 10 and so on.

User Interface

Added a notice on the character selection screen to signify hardcore characters

Removed Early Acces references

Fixes