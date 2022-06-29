BrawlQuest 1.0.1 Patchnotes

Rebalancing Ranged Attacks
Ranged attacks have been far too overpowered when levelling, and are the only playstyle worth going for in the end-game. To balance this, we're re-introducing damage falloff.
- If an attack is more than 8m away, it will deal 1 damage
- If an attack is more than 4m away, it will ignore INT and deal 1-ATK damage
- If an attack is more than 2m away, it will deal 1-INT + 1-ATK damage
- If an attack is 1m away it will deal ATK + 1-INT damage
This should make playing Mage fairer and make levelling via the kiting of high level mobs less doable.
Classes at low levels
Previously you've been able to visit the Class Enrollment Office and join an Order from Level 1. This remains, but rather than giving you +50 STR/STA/INT it'll now give you +LVL STR/STA/INT. So a Mage at Level 1 will gain +1 INT and +10 INT at Level 10 and so on.
User Interface
- Added a notice on the character selection screen to signify hardcore characters
- Removed Early Acces references
Fixes
- Greatly increased server power. This should fix some of the "attacks take forever" problems, but a proper US server will be coming shortly
- Fixed an issue that caused mobs to not aggro correctly
- Fixed an issue that caused mobs to not remove tagged players when losing aggro (therefore giving players loot even if they weren't in combat)
Changed files in this update