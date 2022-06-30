V.27918 Update

- Fixed a Multiplayer issue that could cause desyncs if leveling up a Merc then immediately switching another Merc of the same class into that slot in the party
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue where it was possible (with specific timing) for Host to restart the round at the same time the Client has ended card selection resulting in desyncs
- Fixed an issue in Scenario 79 [spoiler]Lost Temple, error when a Merc died to trap damage after being teleported by 'The Betrayer' [/spoiler]
- Added a fix for an issue with Pull abilities that would not force the player to use all the range of the pull which in turn could result in desync in Multiplayer
