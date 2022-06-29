- During Windranger's Focus Fire, the focus fired unit is prioritized for target selection in all cases, even when illusions are created.
- During Windranger's Focus Fire, after stopping / holding, it is possible to target a different target than the focus fired unit if directly clicked on.
- Fixed a networking issue when relaying popular matches to many spectators.
Dota 2 update for 29 June 2022
Dota 2 Update 6/29/2022 (ClientVersion 5344)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
