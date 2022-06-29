 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 29 June 2022

Dota 2 Update 6/29/2022 (ClientVersion 5344)

Share · View all patches · Build 9031726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • During Windranger's Focus Fire, the focus fired unit is prioritized for target selection in all cases, even when illusions are created.
  • During Windranger's Focus Fire, after stopping / holding, it is possible to target a different target than the focus fired unit if directly clicked on.
  • Fixed a networking issue when relaying popular matches to many spectators.

Extra notes

View Dota2 game tracking changes `ef1573d6ef` for this build on GitHub

No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link