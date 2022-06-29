 Skip to content

City of Gangsters update for 29 June 2022

Update notes for version 1.4.3

Build 9031616

  • Bug fix: Resolution settings were erroneously forcing refresh rates, rather than defaulting to highest refresh rate allowed by your machine.
  • Bug fix: Pips were sometimes not updating appropriately, leading to a case where a business would promise a introduction that would not appear in conversation.
  • Bug fix: German Efficiency skill, on occasion, was causing building price display to erroneously act as if you did not have enough money, even when you did.
  • Bug fix: Deliveries Dialog was, on occasion, showing the option to buy specific resources at a business that could only sell them.
  • Bug fix: Campaign offices run by challengers were showing the gambling icon, erroneously
  • Bug fix: A few missions were still available from politicians
  • Bug fix: Politician Delivery Contract options were not properly displaying
  • Bug fix: Missions to repeal laws were sometimes offered by multiple people
  • Bug fix: Skill to make moonshine from corn was sometimes visible as a mission reward on New York map
