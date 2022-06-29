Update 1.0.9.2

Hello hunters! We have analyzed your wishes and dissatisfactions regarding the last big update and decided to make a number of changes!
The Labyrinth of Death
Now the labyrinth of death has become additional content. Do you want to fight a ghost even after death? The right to choose is now yours!
The abilities of ghost players and additional insurance are an integral part of this content, so without the labyrinth of death there will be no them.
Honoring the good part of the soul
Many people had problems finding a room where a piece of the soul lives that needs to be honored, so we reworked this part and simplified it.
Now, on the difficulties of "Beginner" and "Experienced", the dot on the directional microphone screen will have a turquoise color. For the madmen, everything remained the same.
Also now the display shows the distance to the sound source.
Other
Now the lighting in the maze of death will depend on the brightness settings
Now, during the ritual, new phrases in the book will not appear immediately if the ghost is planning to blow out the candles
Now, when buying the "Rituals of Exile", the lighter will be included
Redesigned prices in the store and rewards for successful completion of orders with additional content included
Fixed a bug when the keeper shadow world of the shadow world was standing right in front of the portal at the moment the player appeared in the shadow world
Fixed a bug where running was unavailable to the player after death if he died with zero endurance
Fixed a bug where players sometimes could not hear sacred sounds when pointing at a good part of the soul
Fixed a bug when the walkie-talkie was working in the world of shadows
