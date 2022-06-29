Update 1.0.9.2

Hello hunters! We have analyzed your wishes and dissatisfactions regarding the last big update and decided to make a number of changes!

The Labyrinth of Death

Now the labyrinth of death has become additional content. Do you want to fight a ghost even after death? The right to choose is now yours!

The abilities of ghost players and additional insurance are an integral part of this content, so without the labyrinth of death there will be no them.

Honoring the good part of the soul

Many people had problems finding a room where a piece of the soul lives that needs to be honored, so we reworked this part and simplified it.

Now, on the difficulties of "Beginner" and "Experienced", the dot on the directional microphone screen will have a turquoise color. For the madmen, everything remained the same.

Also now the display shows the distance to the sound source.

Other