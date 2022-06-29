Story Mode Saving/Loading (testing)

I've uploaded a patch to testing (only, at this time) to enable saving/loading for story mode.
This comes with a rework of the main menu level selector. Let me know what you think of the new one.
Changed depots in testing branch