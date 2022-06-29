 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 29 June 2022

Story Mode Saving/Loading (testing)

I've uploaded a patch to testing (only, at this time) to enable saving/loading for story mode.

This comes with a rework of the main menu level selector. Let me know what you think of the new one.

Changed depots in testing branch

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
