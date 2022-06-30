Patch 0.26.2

Changes and New Features
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
- Higher tier Victory points can now be accessed as long as one point in the tier below is achieved, no longer needs to be adjacent
- Simplified tooltips for some of the buttons in the top bar when the function is not unlocked yet
- Added localization of new features
- Updated icons for most of the victory points
Balance:
- Xethane is no longer moved by wind
- All building health increased by 10-15%
- Increased starting influence from 20 > 50
- Increased passive influence gain rate by 25%
- Decreased amount of extra waste added from "Human Resources" Starting Bonus from 300% > 200%
- Devices construct 3x faster
- Reduced build, upgrade and connection times for all buildings
- Ruin actions are 20% faster
Fixes
- Fixed game over screen in Survival/Zen mode
- Fixed tooltip for No Free Employees not displaying numbers if there are no employees
- Fixed fire warning sound effect playing each time a building was extinguished if other buildings were on fire
- Fixed an issue with dismantled devices appearing incorrectly when saving/loading in the middle of the process
- Fixed an issue with health and fire intensity bars not immediately appearing on buildings when loading into a paused game
- Fixed an issue where resource patches had a brief period where they could be set for dismantle while having 0 resources
Changed depots in experimental branch