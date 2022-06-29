Patch Notes 0.7.05

Fixed:
- Enemies not following proper attack speed rules
- Spell cooldown icons are not swapping out to correct icon
- Player sometimes get hits with two attacks on one swing
- Shield status icon doesn't disappear when shield goes away due to damage.
- Arcane Shield effect does not go away when shield health is below 0.
- Arcane shield FX disappearing before it actually expires (when timing out).
- Keys (unused) being counted as items lost at death/quick exit screen.
- Slayers are boring. Make them more exciting (see below).
- Several side quests not properly spawning enemies.
- Several cases of old (temp) tree models still in use.
- Status effect icons bugged and only shows one effect at a time.
Balance Adjustments:
- Slayers given two new abilities: Acid Pool, which drops a growing pool of acid at their feet, causing damage over time while the player is in it, and Massive Strike, a jumping attack that causes damage + stun if the player is in melee range when they land.
- (Very) slightly increased damage of enemies to account for reduction in damage output after fixing bug that caused player to sometimes take damage twice from one enemy swing.
Additions:
- Several new side quest templates added for Rojaik, Inesti and Negrin.
Major Known Issues:
- Master of None Talent is currently broken. I have figured out what it is broken, and I think I have it fixed, but need to test internally more extensively to make sure that I don’t break anything else.
