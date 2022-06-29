 Skip to content

Askaya: Remnants of Ajuna update for 29 June 2022

Patch Notes 0.7.05

Fixed:

  • Enemies not following proper attack speed rules
  • Spell cooldown icons are not swapping out to correct icon
  • Player sometimes get hits with two attacks on one swing
  • Shield status icon doesn't disappear when shield goes away due to damage.
  • Arcane Shield effect does not go away when shield health is below 0.
  • Arcane shield FX disappearing before it actually expires (when timing out).
  • Keys (unused) being counted as items lost at death/quick exit screen.
  • Slayers are boring. Make them more exciting (see below).
  • Several side quests not properly spawning enemies.
  • Several cases of old (temp) tree models still in use.
  • Status effect icons bugged and only shows one effect at a time.

Balance Adjustments:

  • Slayers given two new abilities: Acid Pool, which drops a growing pool of acid at their feet, causing damage over time while the player is in it, and Massive Strike, a jumping attack that causes damage + stun if the player is in melee range when they land.
  • (Very) slightly increased damage of enemies to account for reduction in damage output after fixing bug that caused player to sometimes take damage twice from one enemy swing.

Additions:

  • Several new side quest templates added for Rojaik, Inesti and Negrin.

Major Known Issues:

  • Master of None Talent is currently broken. I have figured out what it is broken, and I think I have it fixed, but need to test internally more extensively to make sure that I don’t break anything else.
