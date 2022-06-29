Battlerace - Update #1.1.1

Hello folks,
We're releasing a small update where we're focusing on providing partial controller support and some fixes and improvements to the game.
Update #1.1.1
General
- Adding partial controller support
- Improve a few things in the UI
- Improve the AI system
- Improve textures and collisions on some prefabs and sounds on maps
- Improve weapons
- Fix the login scene
AI
- Reduced bot difficulty
- Removed scoring when killing AIs
- Fixed AI infiltration through some prefabs
- Fixed random AI leaning when running towards a target
- Fixed duplicate view IDs from bots
UI
- Keyboard/controller selector added.
- Increased weapon icon transparency in kill feed
- Increased the proportions of the window showing basic player information in kill cam
- Fixed UI stuttering at the end of a match
Maps
- Fixed texture flickering
- Fixed infiltration of players through some prefabs
- Fixed sounds
Weapons
- Improved physical calculation of projectile drop
Login Scene
- Fixed UI stuttering during registration/login
Thank you,
TieDeveloper
