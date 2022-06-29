 Skip to content

Battlerace update for 29 June 2022

Battlerace - Update #1.1.1

Build 9030893

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello folks,

We're releasing a small update where we're focusing on providing partial controller support and some fixes and improvements to the game.

Update #1.1.1

General
  • Adding partial controller support
  • Improve a few things in the UI
  • Improve the AI system
  • Improve textures and collisions on some prefabs and sounds on maps
  • Improve weapons
  • Fix the login scene
AI
  • Reduced bot difficulty
  • Removed scoring when killing AIs
  • Fixed AI infiltration through some prefabs
  • Fixed random AI leaning when running towards a target
  • Fixed duplicate view IDs from bots
UI
  • Keyboard/controller selector added.
  • Increased weapon icon transparency in kill feed
  • Increased the proportions of the window showing basic player information in kill cam
  • Fixed UI stuttering at the end of a match
Maps
  • Fixed texture flickering
  • Fixed infiltration of players through some prefabs
  • Fixed sounds
Weapons
  • Improved physical calculation of projectile drop
Login Scene
  • Fixed UI stuttering during registration/login

Thank you,
TieDeveloper

