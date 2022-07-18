UPDATE - v1.2.0

Hey guys!
After the release of The Demon Trainer I started working on a update for The Strange Tower, and it's live now!
What's new:
- 10 new items
- 6 new enemies
- 4 new bosses
- New game mode: Survival!
What is "Survival"?
- Enemies spawn continually
- Every 60 seconds a boss will spawn
- The longer you survive the stronger the enemies get
- Dealing damage recovers HP and ammo
- Enemies don't drop medikits or ammo boxes, but they may drop money
- You can use the money to buy items scattered around the map
- Your goal is to survive as long as possible!
