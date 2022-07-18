 Skip to content

Nova Odessa - The Strange Tower update for 18 July 2022

UPDATE - v1.2.0

Nova Odessa - The Strange Tower update for 18 July 2022

UPDATE - v1.2.0

Hey guys!
After the release of The Demon Trainer I started working on a update for The Strange Tower, and it's live now!

What's new:

  • 10 new items
  • 6 new enemies
  • 4 new bosses
  • New game mode: Survival!

What is "Survival"?

  • Enemies spawn continually
  • Every 60 seconds a boss will spawn
  • The longer you survive the stronger the enemies get
  • Dealing damage recovers HP and ammo
  • Enemies don't drop medikits or ammo boxes, but they may drop money
  • You can use the money to buy items scattered around the map
  • Your goal is to survive as long as possible!

