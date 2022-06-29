 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gloomhaven update for 29 June 2022

V.27913 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9030692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a Multiplayer issue where skipping a Push ability could result in Retaliate being seen incorrectly by other players in the session
  • Fixed further issues in Multiplayer with short resting to death
  • Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Lightning ability [spoiler] Vengeful Barrage [/spoiler] could result in a softlock when used
  • Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Boots of [spoiler] Speed [/spoiler] & [spoiler] Quickness [/spoiler] , [spoiler]Not all players correctly seeing the initiative if changed multiple times[/spoiler]
  • Fixed an issue with opening a Multiplayer session whilst leveling up a Mercenary
  • Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Hatchet ability [spoiler] Excessive Force B [/spoiler] spam clicking before other players had caught up on using this ability resulted in a desync
  • Fixed a Multiplayer issue where if a client is joining with a client already in the session then a character is deleted the joining player would not be seen correctly
  • Fixed some Multiplayer issues that could result in an error when selecting Saw [spoiler] medical packs during card selection phase [/spoiler]
  • Fixed an instance where Demolitionist [spoiler]Drill Fist T ability was not correctly ignoring shield value of target[/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

Gloomhaven Content Depot 780291
  • Loading history…
Gloomhaven Mac Depot Depot 780293
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link