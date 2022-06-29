 Skip to content

War Selection update for 29 June 2022

Country - Hungary. Map Editor Improvements. Languages - Hungarian and Taiwan

Share · View all patches · Build 9029875

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAL:

  • Added new country Austria-Hungary/Hungary.
  • Added Hungarian and Taiwanese languages.
  • In matches you can mark players who will not be able to play in your future private matches.
  • In private matches, host can exclude any player during the game.
  • When viewing a replay, you can see the building queue of any player.

GRAPHICS:

  • There are now birds flying on the stage, which cannot be interacted with.
  • The camera can now zoom in a little closer to the ground.

MAP EDITOR:

  • Added ability to texture the map with map generator style.
  • You can turn on unit passability map showing.
  • Added ability to disable terrain rendering.

BALANCE

Western Europe:

  • Guardian tower: armor, on average, increased from 12.2 to 14.7

Eastern Europe:

  • Guardian tower: armor, on average, increased from 9.0 to 10.8

West Asia:

  • Tower: armor, on average, increased from 8.9 to 10.9
  • Cannon turret: armor, on average, increased from 8.9 to 10.9

East Asia:

  • Guardian tower: armor, on average, increased from 10.7 to 13.0

Industrial Revolution:

  • Antitank Hedgehog: cannot be placed close to each other or to other objects, no longer a target of automatic attack.

Britain:

  • Anti-tank rifle: damage to ships reduced from 210 to 120

Germany:

  • House: Price reduced from 1000 to 950 materials.
  • Transition to Germany is now only possible from Western Europe.
  • Goliath: damage radius increased by 12%, damage increased from 800 to 900

Japan:

  • J8M1 jet: flight time increased from 45 to 55 seconds.

Poland:

  • Dragon's teeth: cannot be placed close to each other or other objects, no longer a target of automatic attack.

