Country - Hungary. Map Editor Improvements. Languages - Hungarian and Taiwan

GENERAL:
- Added new country Austria-Hungary/Hungary.
- Added Hungarian and Taiwanese languages.
- In matches you can mark players who will not be able to play in your future private matches.
- In private matches, host can exclude any player during the game.
- When viewing a replay, you can see the building queue of any player.
GRAPHICS:
- There are now birds flying on the stage, which cannot be interacted with.
- The camera can now zoom in a little closer to the ground.
MAP EDITOR:
- Added ability to texture the map with map generator style.
- You can turn on unit passability map showing.
- Added ability to disable terrain rendering.
BALANCE
Western Europe:
- Guardian tower: armor, on average, increased from 12.2 to 14.7
Eastern Europe:
- Guardian tower: armor, on average, increased from 9.0 to 10.8
West Asia:
- Tower: armor, on average, increased from 8.9 to 10.9
- Cannon turret: armor, on average, increased from 8.9 to 10.9
East Asia:
- Guardian tower: armor, on average, increased from 10.7 to 13.0
Industrial Revolution:
- Antitank Hedgehog: cannot be placed close to each other or to other objects, no longer a target of automatic attack.
Britain:
- Anti-tank rifle: damage to ships reduced from 210 to 120
Germany:
- House: Price reduced from 1000 to 950 materials.
- Transition to Germany is now only possible from Western Europe.
- Goliath: damage radius increased by 12%, damage increased from 800 to 900
Japan:
- J8M1 jet: flight time increased from 45 to 55 seconds.
Poland:
- Dragon's teeth: cannot be placed close to each other or other objects, no longer a target of automatic attack.
Changed files in this update