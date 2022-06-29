Patch 0.21.1

Changes:
- Sound of Steel quest updated to include assigning Workplaces and Hometowns to villagers when they're about to train at the Arena Grande.
- Plot rent is processed even when tenant or owner is offline.
- When the tenant runs out of money in his/her Pack Horse, they will automatically be evicted from all rented plots, to prevent farming offline rent.
- Other plot icons are hidden when one is hovered, to avoid blocking the panel.
- Minimum and maximum rental prices changed to suit its size:
5x5x5: 500 to 12500 gold
5x10x10: 1000 to 25000 gold
10x10x10: 2000 to 50000 gold
Fixes:
- Tenants building stables not having the spawned horses under their ownership.
- Tenants not being able to build in tenant-editable rented plots.
Changed files in this update