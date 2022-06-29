 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 29 June 2022

Patch 0.21.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9029658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Sound of Steel quest updated to include assigning Workplaces and Hometowns to villagers when they're about to train at the Arena Grande.
  • Plot rent is processed even when tenant or owner is offline.
  • When the tenant runs out of money in his/her Pack Horse, they will automatically be evicted from all rented plots, to prevent farming offline rent.
  • Other plot icons are hidden when one is hovered, to avoid blocking the panel.
  • Minimum and maximum rental prices changed to suit its size:
    5x5x5: 500 to 12500 gold
    5x10x10: 1000 to 25000 gold
    10x10x10: 2000 to 50000 gold

Fixes:

  • Tenants building stables not having the spawned horses under their ownership.
  • Tenants not being able to build in tenant-editable rented plots.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link