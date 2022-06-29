 Skip to content

[Speer DX] update for 29 June 2022

Update 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9029385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yo! Lots of changes this time around, so let's go:

  • Fixed an issue where the game couldn't be captured/streamed in full screen. Yeah, it's weird.
  • Fixed a potential crash related to something cool.
  • Implemented new and polished up some old animations.
  • Sponges now jiggle when you throw them.
  • Added some new sound effects.
  • Added a new hidden achievement. It's nice.

I know that balloons can sometimes, very rarely, behave weirdly. I'm still trying to figure that one out.

Thanks for playing and for caring enough about the game to read this post!
-Ando

