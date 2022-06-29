Update 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9029385 · Last edited 29 June 2022 – 14:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Yo! Lots of changes this time around, so let's go:

Fixed an issue where the game couldn't be captured/streamed in full screen. Yeah, it's weird.

Fixed a potential crash related to something cool.

Implemented new and polished up some old animations.

Sponges now jiggle when you throw them.

Added some new sound effects.

Added a new hidden achievement. It's nice.

I know that balloons can sometimes, very rarely, behave weirdly. I'm still trying to figure that one out.

Thanks for playing and for caring enough about the game to read this post!

-Ando