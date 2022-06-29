Festival of the Bright Flame

No matter what weather looks like this summer, the world of Sphere remains smoking hot. Welcome to Bright Flame Holiday!

The Guardians of the Bright Flame return to share their wisdom!

While the event lasts, you can meet the keepers near the Raven Legion camp and Greenwald and help them in their search for ancient coals. As a reward, you will receive various recipes for epic equipment and power-up items created with clots of divine flame.

Clots can be obtained by completing the tasks of the keepers, as well as by killing monsters, with a difference of no more than 3 levels from yours.

Good luck with your adventure!