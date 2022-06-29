 Skip to content

Primitier update for 29 June 2022

v1.4.0 Holster, Ice & Glass

Share · View all patches · Build 9028842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added holster (can fix objects to your body)
  • Added ice (generated in sub-zero snowfall areas and seas. Low friction. Melts above 0℃)
  • Added quartz sand (generated in deserts and beaches)
  • Added glass (can be obtained by heating quartz sand. The beam passes through it)
  • Added explanation to the tablet at the starting point

Adjustments

  • Changed the movement motion of the player
  • Relaxed the conditions for growing rubber trees
  • Adjusted the temperature distribution
  • The amount of recovery of burning food now gradually decreases
  • Adjusted the movement speed of the player in the air
  • Graphic adjustment of some materials

Fixes

  • Suppressed the problem that the accuracy of coordinates decreases when the player is too far from the starting point
  • Suppressed the problem that an object may slip through immediately after being accelerated by a blast
