v1.4.0 Holster, Ice & Glass

Features
- Added holster (can fix objects to your body)
- Added ice (generated in sub-zero snowfall areas and seas. Low friction. Melts above 0℃)
- Added quartz sand (generated in deserts and beaches)
- Added glass (can be obtained by heating quartz sand. The beam passes through it)
- Added explanation to the tablet at the starting point
Adjustments
- Changed the movement motion of the player
- Relaxed the conditions for growing rubber trees
- Adjusted the temperature distribution
- The amount of recovery of burning food now gradually decreases
- Adjusted the movement speed of the player in the air
- Graphic adjustment of some materials
Fixes
- Suppressed the problem that the accuracy of coordinates decreases when the player is too far from the starting point
- Suppressed the problem that an object may slip through immediately after being accelerated by a blast
Changed files in this update