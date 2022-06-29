Update, Version 20220629

English

##########Content#################

New tileset: Hell in Reality. (It can be used in your pocket dimension.)

New furniture: Investigation Board (It's sold by the officer in the warehouse of Liu's PSB. 3x1 size. Only for decoration only for now.)

The white board in Officer Lim's office is now an investigation board.

##########System##################

[Crafting]Changed the way to display the second selection window on the 3D-Printing UI.

The goal is to make the text clear even though it's still aesthetically not ideally.

###########DEBUG#################

Fixed a missing text on the set of a spirit lamp and some flasks in Simplified Chinese localization.

简体中文

##########Content#################

新的地图图块：侵入现实的地狱。（可以在口袋空间中使用。）

新家具：调查板（疁城公安局仓库里的警官那里有售。3x1大小。目前仅用于装饰。）

林警官办公室里的白板现在换成了一块调查板。

##########System##################

【物品制造】改变了3D打印界面上第二个选择窗口的显示方式。

目标是确保文字能更清晰的显示。当然，这个界面依旧缺乏美感。

###########DEBUG#################

修复了简体中文中缺失酒精灯和烧瓶的文本的bug。