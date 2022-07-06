 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mega Man X DiVE update for 6 July 2022

Patch Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 9028744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ーーーーー
◆New character
・Bass Cross MegaMan

◆Bug fixes
ーーーーー

Changed files in this update

Depot 1582621
  • Loading history…
Depot 1582622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link