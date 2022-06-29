 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black One Blood Brothers update for 29 June 2022

Update 1.28: Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9028729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Update 1.28 is online. Standard update with improvements and fixes

[CHANGELOG]

  • Add: New template of Map editor - Ship
  • Add: Blur with magnifier option (default: disabled)
  • Add: 15 new assets for map editor
  • Improve: Hair rendering of female operator
  • Improve: Shoot rendering (ADS)
  • Improve: Shoot SFX rendering
  • Improve: Right arm location with weapon holding
  • Improve: Physics behavior
  • Fix: Camera rotation of player after exit photo mode
  • Fix: Shoot SFX could be broken if use full mode
  • Fix: Interaction UI could be displayed at the beginning of the mission
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link