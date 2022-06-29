Update 1.28: Improvements

Dear operators,
Update 1.28 is online. Standard update with improvements and fixes
[CHANGELOG]
- Add: New template of Map editor - Ship
- Add: Blur with magnifier option (default: disabled)
- Add: 15 new assets for map editor
- Improve: Hair rendering of female operator
- Improve: Shoot rendering (ADS)
- Improve: Shoot SFX rendering
- Improve: Right arm location with weapon holding
- Improve: Physics behavior
- Fix: Camera rotation of player after exit photo mode
- Fix: Shoot SFX could be broken if use full mode
- Fix: Interaction UI could be displayed at the beginning of the mission
Changed files in this update