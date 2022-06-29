Update 0.6.52

Changes
- An other training regime was applied to our animals. Chickens try very hard to sleep more often within chicken coops than outside.
- The cows got their behinds spanked a little. Several times. They should stop causing problems now.
- While harvesting carrots, cabbages, onions, peas and tobacco there is a chance to gather seeds to (automatically).
- State Farm is trading fodder, straw, hay, etc. now. Feeding equipment us also on stock.
- The seeder shows type and amount of currently loaded seeds.
