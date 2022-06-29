 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer's Life update for 29 June 2022

Update 0.6.52

Share · View all patches · Build 9028652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • An other training regime was applied to our animals. Chickens try very hard to sleep more often within chicken coops than outside.
  • The cows got their behinds spanked a little. Several times. They should stop causing problems now.
  • While harvesting carrots, cabbages, onions, peas and tobacco there is a chance to gather seeds to (automatically).
  • State Farm is trading fodder, straw, hay, etc. now. Feeding equipment us also on stock.
  • The seeder shows type and amount of currently loaded seeds.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link