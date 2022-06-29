29.06 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9028548 · Last edited 29 June 2022 – 11:52:18 UTC by Wendy

Changes have been made to Endless mode to prevent potential highscore abuse and make it fair to everyone for the upcoming update that will add the leaderboard for this mode.

Changes to the Endless mode:

Secret items don't provide bonuses (they provide bonuses only on story levels now)

Game doesn't stop when the menu is called (to prevent pause abuse)

Other changes: