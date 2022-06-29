 Skip to content

Save the Reactor update for 29 June 2022

29.06 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9028548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes have been made to Endless mode to prevent potential highscore abuse and make it fair to everyone for the upcoming update that will add the leaderboard for this mode.

Changes to the Endless mode:

  • Secret items don't provide bonuses (they provide bonuses only on story levels now)
  • Game doesn't stop when the menu is called (to prevent pause abuse)

Other changes:

  • Achievement "For the benefit of civilization" energy requirement reduced from 3500 to 2500
  • Fixed UI bugs

