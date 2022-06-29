Version 0.56 *

- Fixed a typo in the healing potion and tutorial screen
- Fixed a potential crash when pressing escape to close a menu and clicking on a card at same time.
- Lady sacrifice now has a 50% to trigger when the she gets damaged
- Divine Shield now absorbs 1/2/3/4 hits, its no longer health based
- Lady magic reflection is renamed to inner light and returns back damage to anyone who deals damage to her.
- Fixed a crash at dragon valley when entering combat with a large character in the party.
- Sacrifice now picks only heroes.
- Lancer's sister and royal guard have improved health and damage.
- Savager rage now gives 2/4/6 damage when attacked
- The battle with the king is now slightly easier
- You can now see any equipment a monster has their cards.
- Dragon hero, now has the correct icon in the main menu.
- In battles, active cards now appear on left side, passive cards at middle and party cards on the right.
- Corrupt saves no longer crash the game, instead an empty save slot is shown.
- Increased the health, armor and magic resistance of the dragon hero
- Lady starting armor increased by 1 and health decreased by 1
- Fixed a bug when pressing a hotkey on a passive card that would make them disappear.
- City temple now requires gold for every hero you resurrect
- Fixed an issue with (ESCAPE) preventing you from choosing another hero when upgrading.
