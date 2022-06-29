 Skip to content

Dark Quest: Board Game update for 29 June 2022

* Version 0.56 *

Build 9028217

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a typo in the healing potion and tutorial screen
  • Fixed a potential crash when pressing escape to close a menu and clicking on a card at same time.
  • Lady sacrifice now has a 50% to trigger when the she gets damaged
  • Divine Shield now absorbs 1/2/3/4 hits, its no longer health based
  • Lady magic reflection is renamed to inner light and returns back damage to anyone who deals damage to her.
  • Fixed a crash at dragon valley when entering combat with a large character in the party.
  • Sacrifice now picks only heroes.
  • Lancer's sister and royal guard have improved health and damage.
  • Savager rage now gives 2/4/6 damage when attacked
  • The battle with the king is now slightly easier
  • You can now see any equipment a monster has their cards.
  • Dragon hero, now has the correct icon in the main menu.
  • In battles, active cards now appear on left side, passive cards at middle and party cards on the right.
  • Corrupt saves no longer crash the game, instead an empty save slot is shown.
  • Increased the health, armor and magic resistance of the dragon hero
  • Lady starting armor increased by 1 and health decreased by 1
  • Fixed a bug when pressing a hotkey on a passive card that would make them disappear.
  • City temple now requires gold for every hero you resurrect
  • Fixed an issue with (ESCAPE) preventing you from choosing another hero when upgrading.
