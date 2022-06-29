 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 29 June 2022

[Ver 0.2.06290] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 9028029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Elapsed time and in-game time are now reset when retrying an adventure after an unsuccessful attempt.
  • Instruction because some monsters were wearing the crowns of other monsters.
  • Adjusted the probability of using some skills and the turns they affect.
  • Increases in Like or Love due to gifts have been adjusted upward.
  • The skill "Water Walks" now affects certain titles.
  • Fixed the reflection rate of "Damage Reflection" for skills and marks.
  • Increased some characters' stats and growth rates.
  • Added animations for some characters.
  • The amount of EXP gained by befriending Monster of level 2 or higher has been modified.
  • Demons that demand stolen goods as gifts will now be turned into befrienders at a reasonable price.
  • Modified the types of wood available in biomes where wood is available.
  • New characters have been placed at the entrance of some uncleared dungeons.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented content from being opened after completion of a challenge.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link