[Ver 0.2.06290] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Elapsed time and in-game time are now reset when retrying an adventure after an unsuccessful attempt.
- Instruction because some monsters were wearing the crowns of other monsters.
- Adjusted the probability of using some skills and the turns they affect.
- Increases in Like or Love due to gifts have been adjusted upward.
- The skill "Water Walks" now affects certain titles.
- Fixed the reflection rate of "Damage Reflection" for skills and marks.
- Increased some characters' stats and growth rates.
- Added animations for some characters.
- The amount of EXP gained by befriending Monster of level 2 or higher has been modified.
- Demons that demand stolen goods as gifts will now be turned into befrienders at a reasonable price.
- Modified the types of wood available in biomes where wood is available.
- New characters have been placed at the entrance of some uncleared dungeons.
- Fixed a bug that prevented content from being opened after completion of a challenge.
Changed files in this update