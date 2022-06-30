 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr update for 30 June 2022

Hotfix for Inquisitor - v2.5.5 | June 30

Patch v2.5.5

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed a bug that prevented Psyker masteries from working properly
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Scryer Psyker rune setups from being saved
  • Reworked the Symbiosis mastery to work like an actual aura in Multiplayer. Players within the Aura Radius will receive the effects and visuals of the Psyker Blessings
  • Fixed a bug that reset the Cortex Fragment cap when accepting Glory rewards
  • Fixed an issue where the Divine Shot's Enhanced Effect mastery gave incorrect amounts of damage
  • Fixed an issue where the Foreboding's Enhanced Effect mastery gave incorrect amounts of damage
  • Fixed an issue where the Haemorrhage's Enhanced Effect mastery gave no damage
  • Fixed an issue where the Telekine Dome power did not have a buff icon, when activated
  • Fixed the Unburdened Heroic Deed
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from interacting with turrets, etc. after placing mines around them
  • Fixed a Tech-Adept crash on the Crafting panel that was related to Psalm-Codes
  • Fixed a Chest interact issue on an Open World mission
  • Removed Plasma Cannon from the Conduit's Resonance item's pool

Balance

  • Separated Cortex Fragment gathering between Seasonal and Non-Seasonal accounts

QoL

  • Intels now also stack by 100
  • Fixed the formatting and description of several Psychic Powers
  • Applying masteries to Psyker Blessings now correctly updates the power and buff descriptions

Misc

  • Updated FMOD to the latest version

