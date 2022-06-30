Hotfix for Inquisitor - v2.5.5 | June 30

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor will be released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.
Patch v2.5.5
Fixed Bugs
- Fixed a bug that prevented Psyker masteries from working properly
- Fixed a bug that prevented Scryer Psyker rune setups from being saved
- Reworked the Symbiosis mastery to work like an actual aura in Multiplayer. Players within the Aura Radius will receive the effects and visuals of the Psyker Blessings
- Fixed a bug that reset the Cortex Fragment cap when accepting Glory rewards
- Fixed an issue where the Divine Shot's Enhanced Effect mastery gave incorrect amounts of damage
- Fixed an issue where the Foreboding's Enhanced Effect mastery gave incorrect amounts of damage
- Fixed an issue where the Haemorrhage's Enhanced Effect mastery gave no damage
- Fixed an issue where the Telekine Dome power did not have a buff icon, when activated
- Fixed the Unburdened Heroic Deed
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from interacting with turrets, etc. after placing mines around them
- Fixed a Tech-Adept crash on the Crafting panel that was related to Psalm-Codes
- Fixed a Chest interact issue on an Open World mission
- Removed Plasma Cannon from the Conduit's Resonance item's pool
Balance
- Separated Cortex Fragment gathering between Seasonal and Non-Seasonal accounts
QoL
- Intels now also stack by 100
- Fixed the formatting and description of several Psychic Powers
- Applying masteries to Psyker Blessings now correctly updates the power and buff descriptions
Misc
- Updated FMOD to the latest version
Changed files in this update