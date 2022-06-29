[LPDF v0.2.0] Multiplayer and game mode implementation RELEASE

Alpha 0.2.0 Patch note coming in July 2022

1. Multiplayer implementation

At the release of this patch, you will be able to play in 1vs1 and 2vs2 in P2P multiplayer featuring 2 game modes :

1vs1 and 2vs2 with normal sized unit

1vs1 with x2 soldiers per unit and per player.

2. UI improvement

You can activate several option allowing you to get a better understanding of the gameplay :

Marker under your units feet

Over effect on your opponent troops

Pop-up of damage inflicted / taken as the player

Your name and name of the opponents player

Variety of bugfixes around UI

3. Gameplay improvement

Implementation of victory condition to push the player to fight in a certain area (time limit, capture the flag, death count)

As you die, you become a gosth but can still manage your troops (only in multiplayer)

Improved animation behavior of both player and unit to smooth player vs IA interaction

Spell now override normal animation so they are always casted instantly

Implementation of many missings units and hero abilities in the skill trees

Some slight IA improvement but we will try to fix the IA saturation when several soldiers try to reach the same target

Gameplay will be overhauled later to make it more slower in multiplayer particulary in player vs player gameplay

4. Overall improvement

Greatly improved sounds

Now units play a battle sounds when many agents are involved

All sergents now have unique voice line

Sounds are now played correctly when you are using spell or your weapon

Added sounds linked to units (charge yelling for exemple)

Lot of little bugfixes and correction