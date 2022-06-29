[LPDF v0.2.0] Multiplayer and game mode implementation RELEASE

Alpha 0.2.0 Patch note coming in July 2022
1. Multiplayer implementation
At the release of this patch, you will be able to play in 1vs1 and 2vs2 in P2P multiplayer featuring 2 game modes :
1vs1 and 2vs2 with normal sized unit
1vs1 with x2 soldiers per unit and per player.
2. UI improvement
You can activate several option allowing you to get a better understanding of the gameplay :
Marker under your units feet
Over effect on your opponent troops
Pop-up of damage inflicted / taken as the player
Your name and name of the opponents player
Variety of bugfixes around UI
3. Gameplay improvement
Implementation of victory condition to push the player to fight in a certain area (time limit, capture the flag, death count)
As you die, you become a gosth but can still manage your troops (only in multiplayer)
Improved animation behavior of both player and unit to smooth player vs IA interaction
Spell now override normal animation so they are always casted instantly
Implementation of many missings units and hero abilities in the skill trees
Some slight IA improvement but we will try to fix the IA saturation when several soldiers try to reach the same target
Gameplay will be overhauled later to make it more slower in multiplayer particulary in player vs player gameplay
4. Overall improvement
Greatly improved sounds
Now units play a battle sounds when many agents are involved
All sergents now have unique voice line
Sounds are now played correctly when you are using spell or your weapon
Added sounds linked to units (charge yelling for exemple)
Lot of little bugfixes and correction
Changed files in this update