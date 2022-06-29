 Skip to content

Voidwalkers: The Gates Of Hell update for 29 June 2022

Update (Version 1.6.1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This is a quick fix for the bugged out mouse cursor.

