World Empire 2027 - Version 3.5.8

- Improved accessibility in the game.
- Fixed the issue that in case of total war not showing news sometimes.
- Military industry will allow you to recruit 10% of the civilians max every time.
- Allow in the single player mode to popup when starting a new game or continue.
This will make sure you do not change the game settings in the middle of the game.
- From now when you click on the relations news screen on the flag it will show you only relations news connected to your country.
Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
Changed files in this update