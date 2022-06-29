 Skip to content

MerFight update for 29 June 2022

Version 0.34.4 Update

Build 9026623

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mostly bug fixes concerning Octonia as well as pop cancel functionality:

  • Octostunner should now grab armored characters
  • Octonia can no longer cancel from Octoga Stance attacks to special moves, supers only.
  • Fixed double-super bug after some special throws such as Octostunner.
  • Attempted to address audio issue Atlas versus Naeco match-up.
  • Pop Canceling should be easier to perform now as it was not calling the proper functions during some attacks such as Manta Blade.
  • Attacking during pop cancel start-up should feel more consistent.
  • Guard Popping should be easier to perform.
