Version 0.34.4 Update

Mostly bug fixes concerning Octonia as well as pop cancel functionality:
- Octostunner should now grab armored characters
- Octonia can no longer cancel from Octoga Stance attacks to special moves, supers only.
- Fixed double-super bug after some special throws such as Octostunner.
- Attempted to address audio issue Atlas versus Naeco match-up.
- Pop Canceling should be easier to perform now as it was not calling the proper functions during some attacks such as Manta Blade.
- Attacking during pop cancel start-up should feel more consistent.
- Guard Popping should be easier to perform.
