Hotfix: v0.8.5.3
Fixes:
- Fixed some issues with loading saves
- Fixed some issues when duplicating multiple scaled items
- Fixed missing light issue with 'Shabby Lamp Light'
- Fixed issue with missing light on outdoor light
- Fixed issue where guests would sometimes sleep sideways
- Fixed some small general issues with positioning and scaling of some furniture
- Fixed issue where the treadmill was slightly sunk into the ground
- Fixed guest review list not starting with "All" option
- Fixed good kitchen set name and icon
- Fixed error in budget overview & places where the currency symbol was missing
- Fixed an issue where not all restaurant/bar supplies were available in creative mode
- Fixed an issue where one of the placeable stones would disappear after placement
- Fixed an issue where moving an existing generator or pump wouldn't work because technically you had one already in your hotel
- Removed the empty tooltip from when you hovered over a catalog node
- Fixed objective rewards (Again!) removed casino facility requirement from basic casino pack since it is only a slot machine
Changes:
- Added new icon to the catalog nodes that increase the Max Staff Count and the nodes which provide new stairs
- Dirt/Mess objects now appear in front of the where the guest generated the mess rather than at a random point nearby
- Added new icons for Utility warnings (this will be further improved in time)
- Added percent sign to daily report review change, and only show the neutral sign (yellow) for 0% change. Also added new icons for the daily report
- Added a new fountain model for our last competition winner Zizi (Channel Link)
- We now display the word "catalog" on the bottom bar catalog button instead of only when hovering
- Added more warnings if a generator/pump is at its limit
- Shuffled the order in which lights are unlocked
- Switched basic dining set 1 and 2 catalog nodes
Changed files in this update