Hotel Magnate update for 29 June 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.5.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed some issues with loading saves
  • Fixed some issues when duplicating multiple scaled items
  • Fixed missing light issue with 'Shabby Lamp Light'
  • Fixed issue with missing light on outdoor light
  • Fixed issue where guests would sometimes sleep sideways
  • Fixed some small general issues with positioning and scaling of some furniture
  • Fixed issue where the treadmill was slightly sunk into the ground
  • Fixed guest review list not starting with "All" option
  • Fixed good kitchen set name and icon
  • Fixed error in budget overview & places where the currency symbol was missing
  • Fixed an issue where not all restaurant/bar supplies were available in creative mode
  • Fixed an issue where one of the placeable stones would disappear after placement
  • Fixed an issue where moving an existing generator or pump wouldn't work because technically you had one already in your hotel
  • Removed the empty tooltip from when you hovered over a catalog node
  • Fixed objective rewards (Again!) removed casino facility requirement from basic casino pack since it is only a slot machine

Changes:

  • Added new icon to the catalog nodes that increase the Max Staff Count and the nodes which provide new stairs
  • Dirt/Mess objects now appear in front of the where the guest generated the mess rather than at a random point nearby
  • Added new icons for Utility warnings (this will be further improved in time)
  • Added percent sign to daily report review change, and only show the neutral sign (yellow) for 0% change. Also added new icons for the daily report
  • Added a new fountain model for our last competition winner Zizi (Channel Link)
  • We now display the word "catalog" on the bottom bar catalog button instead of only when hovering
  • Added more warnings if a generator/pump is at its limit
  • Shuffled the order in which lights are unlocked
  • Switched basic dining set 1 and 2 catalog nodes

