 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blood Trail update for 29 June 2022

Main Branch Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9026022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fix for enemies sliding around when moving at low speeds.
  • Fix for enemies freezing in the ready position when a knife is left stabbed into them.
  • Fixed Wendigo footstep sounds not playing in several maps.
  • Fixed an issue that caused ragdolls to go flying when pulling a stabbing implement out of them.

Changes

  • Changed animation for enemy reaction to being shoved down.
  • Balanced ambient audio in map: Homewrecker
  • Removed an animation that caused unnecessary arm movements after headshots. No more flappin'.

This build has been pushed to the experimental branch as well!

Changed files in this update

Blood Trail Content Depot 1032431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link