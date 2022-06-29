Main Branch Hotfix

Fixes
- Fix for enemies sliding around when moving at low speeds.
- Fix for enemies freezing in the ready position when a knife is left stabbed into them.
- Fixed Wendigo footstep sounds not playing in several maps.
- Fixed an issue that caused ragdolls to go flying when pulling a stabbing implement out of them.
Changes
- Changed animation for enemy reaction to being shoved down.
- Balanced ambient audio in map: Homewrecker
- Removed an animation that caused unnecessary arm movements after headshots. No more flappin'.
This build has been pushed to the experimental branch as well!
Changed files in this update