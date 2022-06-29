 Skip to content

Tough Love Arena update for 29 June 2022

0.93.2

Build 9025959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Buffed Garlic: Backflip can now cancel it's landing frames directly into Jump or Roundhouse by pressing Light or Heavy respectively
  • Gameplay: Reduced the height of all jumping attack hurtboxes to cleanly beat attacks not designed to be anti-airs
  • Noodle: Adjusted Trample hitbox height to better match the animation (slight buff to juggles)
  • Beef/Pork: Adjusted Gutpunch hitbox height to better match the animation (slight buff to juggles)
  • Beef/Pork: Adjusted Jump Attack (Dropkick) hitbox height to better match the animation (gameplay unaffected)
  • Beef: Adjusted BEEFCAKE hitbox height to better match the animation (gameplay unaffected)
  • Pork: Adjusted Chop hitbox height to better match the animation (gameplay unaffected)
  • Onion/Garlic: Adjusted Flick hitbox height to better match the animation (less disjointed, but still a great anti-air)
  • Onion: Adjusted Hopkick hitbox height to better match the animation (gameplay unaffected)

