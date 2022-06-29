You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Buffed Garlic: Backflip can now cancel it's landing frames directly into Jump or Roundhouse by pressing Light or Heavy respectively
- Gameplay: Reduced the height of all jumping attack hurtboxes to cleanly beat attacks not designed to be anti-airs
- Noodle: Adjusted Trample hitbox height to better match the animation (slight buff to juggles)
- Beef/Pork: Adjusted Gutpunch hitbox height to better match the animation (slight buff to juggles)
- Beef/Pork: Adjusted Jump Attack (Dropkick) hitbox height to better match the animation (gameplay unaffected)
- Beef: Adjusted BEEFCAKE hitbox height to better match the animation (gameplay unaffected)
- Pork: Adjusted Chop hitbox height to better match the animation (gameplay unaffected)
- Onion/Garlic: Adjusted Flick hitbox height to better match the animation (less disjointed, but still a great anti-air)
- Onion: Adjusted Hopkick hitbox height to better match the animation (gameplay unaffected)
Changed files in this update