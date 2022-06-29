Update #2 Hot-Fix #2

v0.70.3 Release Notes (Hot-Fix)
Some additional fixes for build v0.70 thanks to our player reports :)
Patch Fixes:
- Fixed bug where if you press "esc" on the screen where you choose which 2 guardians you want after hiring a 3rd guardian, it will close out and soft lock the game. (Thanks Nat20s)
- Fixed bug where if you click new game and then battle, you cannot use the back button to get all the way back to the main menu. You can press it once to go to the selection screen, but pressing it again to go to the main menu does nothing. You have to first go into "Adventure" and then you are able to use the back button to navigate all the way back to the main menu. (Thanks Nat20s)
- Fixed bug where player attempts to flee an ambush back towards the Inkdadoo shop and game throws exception "TypeError: Error #1009 at hm.model.unit::HM_Unit/updateTransform()" (Thanks 迪克切割者)
- Fixed bug where rewards dropped from destroying goblin party presents could land in the water and be unaccessible. (Thanks Nat20s)
- Fixed bug where Traditional Chinese translation for Spirit Recall card was missing (Thanks Kantsume)
