v1.5.0 “Eastern” update now available!

Release Data

[JST] 2022/06/29(Wed) 08:40

Open B100X property -> Local file -> Press “Verify Integrity of Game Files” to apply the update.

New “Expedition” function



Starting with v1.5.0, the “Expedition” function has been added.

Spend 5 hearts and +5 challenge times to receive immediate rewards.

You will not get junk/experience, but you can get more items instead.

Please use this function when you are busy and do not have time to play slowly, or when you want to use up your hearts just before they are recovered.

New “ Fractal Layer ” dungeon



In response to requests from players who wanted to test the performance of their equipment or directly play against their friends’ play data, we have added a new dungeon called “Fractal Layer”.

By publishing a match code and entering the code, it is possible to play directly against specific play data. (You will not receive any rewards, but your number of challenges will not increase and your hearts will not decrease, whether you win or lose.)

If you enter a code published by yourself, you can play against the data of your equipment and skill setup at the time of publish.

New “ Command” function



Holly gets smarter! (“You say he wasn’t smart before?”)

“Command” function has been added, allowing users to set detailed conditions for skill use.

This will allow more effective use of skills, such as reducing wasted shots of healing skills or prioritizing the use of powerful skills during boss battles.

5 new Apostles



Exclusive illustrations will be provided for Holly’s friends who have appeared in previous event scenes.

They are important characters who will be greatly involved in the B100X main storyline, which will be further developed in the coming updates.

And each of them is a unique apostle, given special shortcomings and abilities by God.

These illustrations are applied in all the event scenes that have already been implemented, so please take a look at them.

Thank you for 400k+ Users!



I am pleased to announce the mini-mission to surpass 400,000 registered users, which I have been postponing.

Please enjoy the limited-time reward items.

(And B100X will exceed 500,000 registered users in the near future!)

Next Season and new contents



Season span

[JST] 2022/07/06(Wed) 09:00 ～ 2022/10/05(Wed) 09:00

New job

New skill

New dungeon

New items

New monsters

New item craft

New eventscenes

Stay tuned!

And more…

Please read Update history to find other improvements and fix!

If you encounter any bug or problems, please feel free to contact me.

Thank you for your continued support of the Nussygame and B100X.