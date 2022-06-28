- Changed Focus Fire auto-target logic so that when illusions are spawned, the auto-target of focus fire is disabled. Attacking the focus fire target once again will restart the auto-target and fire while moving logic.
- Fixed the interaction of Arc Warden's Clone and Helm of the Dominator, to require the Arc Warden original to own a Helm for the active to work.
- Crimson Gates of Nothl item for Dazzle can now be equipped correctly for effects.
- The Darkclaw Emissary item for Dazzle has had an animation fix applied.
Dota 2 update for 28 June 2022
Dota 2 Update 6/28/2022 (ClientVersion 5343)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Crimson Gates of Nothl
